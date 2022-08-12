A man is dead after a shooting in Wilkins Township.

Allegheny Count officials say police were called to the Sheetz on William Penn Highway at around 10:46 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

