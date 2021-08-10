Man dead after shootout with deputies in Dalton

Aug. 10—A man is dead following a shootout with sheriff's deputies near the Rocky Face Post Office in Dalton, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation into the exchange of gunfire on Monday.

An early investigation indicates that at approximately 11:33 p.m., Whitfield County deputies responded to several 911 calls about a shooting incident at Highway 41 and Westgate Road in Rocky Face.

When deputies arrived, they began to negotiate with an armed man. After several minutes of negotiations, the armed man began firing at the deputies with a handgun, authorities said. The Whitfield County deputies returned fire, striking the man multiple times. Deputies began life-saving procedures, and the man was transported to Hamilton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, the man has not been identified. He will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, the investigation will be provided to the Whitfield County District Attorney's Office for review.

Special Agent in Charge Joe Montgomery, who is handling the investigation for the GBI, did not respond immediately to a call on Tuesday.

Contact Kelcey Caulder at kcaulder@timesfree press.com or 423-757-6327. Follow her on Twitter @kelceycaulder.