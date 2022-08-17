Man dead from single gunshot wound to the chest, Atlanta police say
A man has been shot and killed, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.
According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace Southwest.
When police arrived to the scene, they found a 34-year-old black man in the middle of the street dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, Hunt said.
Motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
We have a photographer and reporter headed to the scene and will provide an update on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
