Man dead from single gunshot wound to the chest, Atlanta police say

A man has been shot and killed, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.

According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace Southwest.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a 34-year-old black man in the middle of the street dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, Hunt said.

Motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

