A 27-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Lake County early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was was traveling northbound on County Road 439 south of Dairy Road in a Nissan Versa, FHP said. For an unknown reason, the man lost control, ran off the roadway left, and struck a tree.

FHP said the man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.