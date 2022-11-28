Man dead after single-vehicle, high-speed crash in Springfield

One man is dead after a high-speed crash late Saturday night in Springfield.

At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a dark-colored Range Rover passed a Springfield Police Department patrol officer at the intersection of 42nd and Main streets driving 80-90 mph, according to a news release.

The officer tried to keep sight of the vehicle and stop it but was unable to because of extreme speeds, police said in the release.

The driver continued east out of the city driving faster than 120 mph, and officers were searching around the intersection of OR-126, also known as McKenzie Highway and Thurston Road when they got a call about a crash in the 3800 block of the highway.

Police arrived "within seconds" to find the Range Rover at the scene of the reported crash. The driver was dead.

Police have not yet released the man's name. Investigators said they believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man dies in single-car, high-speed crash in Springfield