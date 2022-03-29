Man dead after South Memphis shooting, police say

A man is dead after gunfire rang out in South Memphis Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the shooting happened around 6:11 p.m. on South Orleans St.

That man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but died from his gunshot wounds less than two hours later, police said.

The gunman sped away from the scene of the shooting in a silver Nissan Altima with drive-out tags, according to police.

Memphis Police urge anyone with information about the shooter to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

