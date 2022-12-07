Man dead after South Side shooting, as young woman getting off CTA bus is wounded

A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured when a gunman opened fire near a CTA bus on the city’s South Side Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

About 3:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, a 38-year-old man walking north got into an argument with an armed man who opened fire, hitting the 38-year-old and a 21-year-old woman getting off a CTA bus, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially in serious to critical condition, and he died there, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and police.

The woman, shot in the hand, was listed in good condition, and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Langford said.

Nobody was arrested and detectives are investigating.

Check back for details.

