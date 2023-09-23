Man dead after stabbing in Belltown neighborhood of Seattle

A man is dead after a fatal stabbing in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle Friday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the report of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 100 block of Cedar Street.

Officers found a man with a life-threatening wound in the lobby. They provided medical assistance until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

Despite their efforts, the man died at the scene.

Officers identified a suspect and believed the two were involved in an altercation.

However, the suspect left the area before police arrived and officers were unable to locate him.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. If you have information, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.