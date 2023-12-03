Man dead after stabbing in Kowloon parking lot in Saugus

A man is dead after a stabbing in the parking lot of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus.

On Saturday night, police responded to the iconic Route 1 restaurant just after 9:00 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a knife wound.

The victim was rushed to Mass General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The stabbing comes less than two weeks after an unacceptable and disgusting” brawl broke out inside the packed Kowloon Restaurant on Thanksgiving Eve.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, State Police, and Saugus Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

