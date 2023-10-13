Man dead after stabbing at pizza shop in Colerain Township

A man is dead after a stabbing at a Colerain Township pizza shop late Thursday night, police said.

Colerain officers were dispatched to the Dominos in the 7700 block of Colerain Avenue at 11:14 p.m., the department said.

A 24-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times, police said. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

The man's name has not been released. The department said it is still working to notify his family.

Investigators have not said what led to the stabbing, and no information about possible suspects has been made public.

Anyone with information about the killing is being asked to call Colerain police at 513-321-2677.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man dead after stabbing at Colerain Township Dominos