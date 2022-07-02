Man dead after stabbing in South Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 500 Block of Lucy Avenue for a stabbing just after 4:30 a.m.

Police found one man inside a home suffering from multiple stab wounds, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have one suspect being questioned, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

