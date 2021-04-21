Man dead after standoff with police in Worcester
A man carrying a rifle and claiming to have a bomb has died in a shooting involving police in Worcester.
A man carrying a rifle and claiming to have a bomb has died in a shooting involving police in Worcester.
The first ever game at Polar Park is just three weeks away, as the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate begins its inaugural season in Worcester.
Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24, appeared in court on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the early Sunday shooting at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers. Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Vinson at $4 million cash, citing the seriousness of the charges, Vinson's record of possession of firearms and the risk of flight. Vinson had not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon.
Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run to back Eduardo Rodriguez in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Tuesday night. Rodriguez (3-0), who missed last season due to COVID-19 complications, allowed two runs on three hits over six innings and struck out six for AL East-leading Boston. Matt Andriese, Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes each worked a scoreless inning in relief.
The president has long talked about the importance of faith in his life
Did you know the carbon footprint of a cell phone is 154 pounds? The power to reduce that number is in your hands.
The IRS clarified queries surrounding taxation on the 2017 Bitcoin hard fork, which saw the creation and distribution of Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
Jabari Parker seems excited about his opportunity with the Celtics, who feature some faces familiar to the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Nearly two-thirds of NFL teams' players released statements saying they would not report to voluntary workouts.
She told officers she tried to cut her son’s tongue out of his mouth before shooting him.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday he is ahead of schedule in his rehab after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury. Mahomes had the procedure days after guiding the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, in which they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Obviously, we're trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon, but I'm doing what I can," Mahomes said.
Something to smile about: Over 4,000 shoppers gave the pens a perfect 5-star rating — they rival professional teeth whitening at a fraction of the cost!
The Illinois senator, citing NBC News' reporting, requested info on Trump appointees who landed career civil service jobs at the Executive Office for Immigration Review.
After visits by unnamed masked intruders and the cancellation of its lease, Imaguru — the country’s key startup hub, event and co-working space in Minsk — has effectively been shut down by the Lukashenko regime, which has led a brutal crackdown on its own people in recent months. Since 2013, Imaguru had become known as being the birthplace of a large number of startups from Belarus, including MSQRD, acquired by Facebook in 2017 — as well as a landing pad for international investors visiting the country. The "Imaguru Startup HUB" leased the space from "Horizon Holding" in 2013, when it took over a dilapidated building from a state-owned company.
The world is changing so fast that it's tough to understand where the crypto revolution is going, but Ethereum will be part of that story. The post How Ethereum Works: It Seems Like We’re Living in a Futuristic Alternate Universe appeared first on Worth.
The Russian troop presence is now greater than in 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, the Pentagon says.
It has been a year of historic antiracism protests unlike anything seen in this country for decades, but Derek Chauvin’s conviction on all three counts gave many Americans some hope that the past need not repeat itself.
Minimize discomfort by moving your arm or taking hot showers. Use cold washcloths or ice instead of Advil.
Angela Merkel's conservatives on Tuesday confirmed Armin Laschet's nomination as their chancellor candidate in September's election, as his rival conceded following a bitter battle that has left the bloc deeply divided. "The dice have fallen. Armin Laschet is the chancellor candidate" of the conservative CDU-CSU alliance, said his rival Markus Soeder. Mr Soeder, the leader of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, had faced off against Mr Laschet for over a week in a standoff that laid bare deep divisions in Ms Merkel's party. Mr Soeder, whose personal poll ratings are much better than Mr Laschet's, had significant support in the CDU. The Union bloc is the last major party to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the Sept 26 parliamentary election, in which Ms Merkel is not seeking a fifth four-year term. The 60-year-old Mr Laschet is the governor of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Mr Soeder is the governor of Bavaria. Profile: The uninspiring choice of Armin Laschet The son of a miner from the town of Aachen on the Dutch border, Mr Laschet has made his way to the top of German politics by combining a steely ambition with the sunny demeanour typical of the Rhine region. The 60-year-old’s election as party leader this January is the latest step in a winding career. He entered the Bundestag in his early thirties, did a stint in the European parliament and then returned to local politics in his home state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he has been state leader since 2017. Mr Laschet is often characterised as the continuity candidate, a man who will keep an open mind on a variety of centrist coalition partners in the same way that Ms Merkel has done. For a long time he was seen as a loyalist, sticking by Ms Merkel throughout the divisive days of the refugee crisis. When wooing party delegates at the January conference, he assured them that he has the same soft leadership skills that have made such a success of Ms Merkel’s leadership. “I’m not one for self-promotion. I’m just Armin Laschet,” he said. But there have been notable fissures in the relationship between the Chancellor and the CDU leader in recent months. Mr Laschet’s liberal instincts mean that he has occasionally criticised lockdowns. In February, he lamented that “banning everything, being strict, treating citizens like little children - that's not something that’s sustainable in the long run.” Ms Merkel has in turn publicly admonished him for not being firm enough in his application of pandemic rules in his home state.
Attorney Eric Nelson told jurors they must consider all the facts and circumstances Chauvin had to assess when he used force on George Floyd.
Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire