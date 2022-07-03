Man dead after Sunday shooting in Montgomery, no arrests made yet

A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning.

Shortly before noon, the Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to a medical call at the 1300 block of N. Ripley Street, MPD Lieutenant Jarrett Williams said. Police located a man suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Williams said.

Williams said that the shooting appears to have occurred at a different location which is still being determined. Police have not made any arrests as of early Sunday afternoon.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Fatal shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning