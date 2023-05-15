Man dead after Sunday shooting at Shively Animal Clinic

A man died Sunday evening following a shooting at the Shively Animal Clinic.

Officers from the Shively Police Department responded to 2401 Dixie Highway around 6:30 p.m., where they said an altercation escalated into a shooting, according to Sgt. Jordan Brown.

A man in his early 20s was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Brown said.

There have been no arrests in the case and police said all involved parties were accounted for and there are no suspects "outstanding;" this was an isolated incident and there is no present danger to the community.

