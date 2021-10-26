Man dead, suspect arrested after assault in Lexington parking garage

A man was killed after being assaulted in a downtown Lexington parking garage Monday night, according to Lexington police.

Police said another man has been taken into custody after the death. His identity and charges have not been released yet but are expected later today.

According to Lt. Daniel Truex, police responded to a call of a disorder in the Victorian Square Parking Garage on West Short Street at approximately 9:50 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male who had been assaulted.

He died on scene, Truex said. An autopsy was set for Tuesday to confirm the victim’s identity and his cause of death.

No weapons were found on scene, per Truex.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Truex.