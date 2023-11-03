Man dead after SUV plows into group of people crossing the street in Athens, police say

Athens -Clarke County police said a man is dead after a car plowed into a group of people trying to cross a highway Thursday night.

Police said a 2008 GMC Acadia, driven by 42-year-old David Edwards, hit the group as they were walking across Highway 29 from the Valero gas station towards the Texaco across the highway around 8 p.m.

Police said Edwards hit 44-year-old Michael Wilson and 33-year-old Brittany Streetman. A third person in the group was not injured.

Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he died. Streetman refused to be taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County police at 762-400-7169.



