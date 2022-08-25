Man dead in Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA — One man is dead after a late night shooting on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of N 50th Street just before midnight after receiving reports of shots fired, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds there.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police said the shooting does not appear random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

No other information was released.

