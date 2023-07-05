Man dead, teen injured following Fourth of July shooting near Kansas City gas station

A man was killed and a teen was injured following a shooting Tuesday night near a gas station in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. to a Conoco gas station at 8505 Woodland Ave., where they found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds inside, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

A teen boy was also shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition, Carlisle said. Police didn’t know the boy’s exact age.

No one is in custody at this time, and police didn’t know the circumstances surrouding the shooting.

The shooting is the 103rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 78 killings.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest in this case.