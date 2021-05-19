Man dead, teen injured in Monday night shooting at Dayton gas station

Daniel Susco and Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·2 min read

May 18—A 19-year-old man is dead and a teen was injured in a Monday night shooting at a gas station in Dayton.

The identity of the 19-year-old has not been released at this time.

Around 10:14 p.m. Monday, Dayton police were dispatch to the Shell gas station at 3707 Germantown Street on a shooting.

"Upon arrival officers located two males, a 17- and a 19-year-old, who had sustained gunshot wounds," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said. "Dayton Fire Department paramedics were requested to the scene, and the 19-year-old male was found to be deceased."

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives and an investigator from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office also responded to the shooting to investigate.

"At this time, the motive and circumstances leading up to this death are still being determined," Hall said. "We encourage anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP."

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story with any new information.

This is at least the third shooting with as many killed in the last two days in Dayton.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday officers were investigating a traffic complaint when they found a disabled vehicle on the railroad tracks in the 300 block of Huffman Avenue.

Police found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Osborne of Dayton, dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound, Hall said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Osborne was shot while driving on Huffman Avenue and the vehicle continue on the railroad bed until it came to a stop on Huffman Avenue.

Dayton police also responded to a shooting on Xenia Avenue Sunday night, where they found a 57-year-old man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hall said the person responsible for the shooting reported the incident and identified himself.

"This incident appears to stem from a longstanding domestic situation between the deceased and his girlfriend who is an acquaintance of the other involved individual's wife," Hall said.

Police are also investigating a third incident Sunday where a man died following a stabbing on Troy Street.

Officers responded to Troy Dairy Foods, 1006 Troy St., around 6 p.m. Sunday, and found a man proving aid to a 61-year-old man with a stab wound.

The injured man, Bart Atkins, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the 30-year-old man providing aid to Atkins was responsible for the stabbing.

During an argument, Atkins "aggressively approached" the other man, who then stabbed him, Hall said.

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 officers shot, suspect dead in Waldorf, Charles County sheriff says

    Two police officers are injured, and one man is dead after a shooting in Charles County.

  • Joe Biden poised to sign anti-Asian American hate crimes bill

    Legislation, which passed the House on Tuesday, marks a bipartisan denunciation of attacks that have proliferated during pandemic A vigil in Alhambra, California, against anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander racism in the wake of a deadly attack on an Atlanta spa. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA Joe Biden is poised to sign legislation aimed at curtailing a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, after Congress approved the bill in a bipartisan denunciation of brutal attacks that have proliferated during the pandemic. The bill, which the House passed on Tuesday in a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the justice department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate, and Biden has said he will give it his signature.. “Asian Americans have been screaming out for help, and the House and Senate and President Biden have clearly heard our pleas,” said Grace Meng, a Democratic congresswoman who helped lead efforts to pass the bill in the House. To many Asian Americans, the pandemic has invigorated deep-seated biases. Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, as the “China virus” or the “Kung flu.” And as cases of the illness began to rise in the US, so too did the attacks, with thousands of violent incidents reported in the past year. Representative Judy Chu, a Democrat of California, said it’s painful for many to “open up the newspaper every day and see that yet another Asian American has been assaulted, attacked and even killed”. In February, an 84-year-old man died after he was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco. A young family was injured in a Texas grocery store attack last year. And in Georgia, six Asian women were killed in March during a series of shootings targeting workers at massage parlors. Prosecutors are seeking hate crimes charges. The women who were killed are mentioned in the text of the bill. “You start to think, ‘Well, will I be next?”’ Chu said. Yet to some activists, including organizations representing gay and transgender Asian Americans, the legislation is misguided. More than 100 groups have signed on to a statement opposing the bill for relying too heavily on law enforcement while providing too little funding to address the underlying issues driving a rise in hate crimes. Congresswoman Judy Chu delivers remarks during a press conference about hate crimes bill. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA “We have had hate crimes laws since 1968, it’s been expanded over and over again, and this new legislation is more of the same,” said Jason Wu, who is co-chair of GAPIMNY-Empowering Queer & Trans Asian Pacific Islanders. “These issues are about bias, but also rooted in inequality, and lack of investment and resources for our communities. Not a shortage of police and jails.” The group Stop AAPI Hate said the bill was step but lamented that it centers a law enforcement approach over community-led reform. “Because the act centers criminal law enforcement agencies in its solutions, it will not address the overwhelming majority of incidents reported to our site which are not hate crimes, but serious hate incidents,” the group said in a statement. The bill also represented a rare moment of bipartisanship in a Congress that has struggled to overcome partisan gridlock, while underscoring an evolution in Republican thought on hate crimes legislation. Many conservatives have historically dismissed hate crimes laws, arguing they create special protected classes so that victims of similar crimes are treated differently. “I’m glad Congress is coming together in a bipartisan way,” said congresswoman Young Kim, a California Republican who is Korean American. “Let’s also recognize that we cannot legislate hate out of our people’s hearts and minds.”

  • Chip Stocks Are Falling. Why Investors Should Buy the Dip.

    Notebook sales are down and smartphone shipments are smaller, but they won't be in a few months, argues Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely.

  • Pennsylvania police dig for girl who vanished in 1975

    Teenager vanished after leaving home to buy brother a gift

  • In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

    When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago. At a rally in Dearborn, the heart of Michigan's Arab-American community, over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from Biden's event and booed at mentions of the Democratic president's name.

  • QAnon Shaman’s lawyer likens Trump propaganda to Hitler and blames ex-president for capitol riot

    Thus far all attempts at blaming Donald Trump for the Capitol riot have been rejected by judges

  • N.C. judge accused of trying to hit activist with car during police brutality protest

    The judge faces a misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon and has been summoned to appear in court next month.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Canadian National Railway-Kansas City Southern merger a big win for workers, region

    The chief operating officer is a native Kansan, and he promises: The headquarters will stay right here in Kansas City.

  • Charlotte Hornets drilled by Indiana Pacers in first postseason game since 2016

    The Charlotte Hornets’ season is over on sixth consecutive loss.

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • ‘Silence is inexcusable’: Nancy Pelosi backs calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Nancy Pelosi says that world leaders will lose ‘moral authority’ if they attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

    Michigan lawmaker was one of the 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats for Donald Trump’s impeachment

  • Planning rules must not 'rip the heart' out of rural communities, warn Tory MPs

    The Government's planning rules must not "rip the heart" out of rural communities, Tory MPs have warned, as they said if done wrong it could cost the party votes. During the final day of debating the Queen's speech, James Sunderland, the Conservative MP for Bracknell, urged for the building of "more affordable homes" to be done so in "areas that have the capacity to absorb it". He said: "To put it bluntly, this cannot be at the expense of the quality of life that our constituents enjoy, notably in the South East, and it must not include building on green belt, eroding what is left of our open spaces or ripping the heart out of our rural communities." Meanwhile, former Tory minister Crispin Blunt added that it was opposition to the planning proposals which led to the Conservatives losing overall control of many district and borough councils in the recent local elections. Mr Blunt pointed to the Borough of Reigate and Banstead which "remains a district or borough council in Conservative control", as an example that "almost always, in all these cases, turns on people feeling disenfranchised and remote from the planning process". He warned that "unless things change, it is only going to get worse" and that "the noise around the developer connection with the Conservative Party and the delivery of a developer-led system in house provision is going to haunt us in future if we do not address it". The former Cabinet minister Dr Liam Fox added that the green belt's purpose was to "stop urban sprawl and to stop concreting over our countryside". He warned that "once it is gone it is gone forever". "It is therefore our duty to protect it for future generations rather than giving in to short-term interests in one way or another," Dr Fox added. He said that targets set by the Government "need to be netted off against other interests that the Government may have set out for example, green belt, for example, not wanting to build on floodplains, for example, not damaging our areas of outstanding natural beauty". "They are difficult balances to get and they are always controversial in any one area," he said.

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • Prisons push Thailand's COVID-19 cases to new daily high

    Health authorities in Thailand reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases on Monday, doubling the previous daily record set last week. Over 70% of Monday’s increase -- 6,853 cases -- came from prisons. Thailand's confirmed case total rose to 111,082, of which almost three-quarters -- 82,219 __ have been recorded since the beginning of April this year, when a new wave of coronavirus infections began.