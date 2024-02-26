Man dead, teen shot in 2 shootings, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died and a teenager is in critical condition after two shootings occurred about a mile apart Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 12:20 p.m. patrol officers reported hearing the sound of gunshots in the area of Fruit and Ashlan Avenues.

Upon investigating the area, police say they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. They immediately performed life-saving measures until he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary investigation determined the victim was involved in a disturbance with at least two other men. The two men fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Police say 20 minutes later, at 12:40 p.m., they responded to another shooting about a mile away in the 3000 block of Alamos Avenue.

Responding officers reported a teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives say they believe the juvenile victim in this shooting is involved in the shooting that previously took place on Fruit Avenue.

Investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances that lead up to each shooting and ask anyone with any additional information to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

