Man dead after traffic stop turns into chase, shootout, deputies say

A man is dead after a Sunday morning traffic stop turned into a shootout, Paulding County deputies say.

Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, deputies performed a traffic stop on a man at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia.

The man fled the scene, and deputies chased after him.

Deputies say the chase ended at West Memorial Drive near Bolton Furniture store. There, more shots were fired, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The man was then taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, deputies said.

Police did not release any information on the identity of the man who was killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating this fatal incident.

