Montgomery police ID 2 killed in separate Sunday shootings

Montgomery police Monday are investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Montgomery on Sunday.

At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police and Fire Medics were sent to the scene of a shooting in the the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road.

Upon arrival, the discovered Alfred Smart, 24, of Montgomery, dead from a gunshot wound.

Then, at about 11 a.m., police responding to reports of another shooting found Mario Carter, 38, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in either case. Both are being investigated as homicides.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

