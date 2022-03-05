Cathedral City police are investigating two apparent opioid overdoses and a possible related death that occurred early Friday. At 6:21 a.m., the Cathedral City Fire Department received a call about a man laying on the ground next to a vehicle, possibly not breathing, in the 31200 block of Landau Boulevard.

Firefighters located the man in a parking lot in medical distress, then found a second man inside a vehicle, also in medical distress. Both displayed symptoms of opioid overdose. Firefighters then located a third man dead at the top of a staircase landing nearby. The first two men were transported to a local area hospital and are expected to survive.

Cathedral City police detectives are investigating the death. If you have possible information related to this incident, please contact Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300, Detective Sgt. Heather Olsen at 760-770-0398, the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov You may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotline at: 1-800-78-CRIME or www.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

If you or someone you know has drug dependency issues, reach out to the Riverside County of Department of Mental Health Substance Use Community Access, Referral, Evaluation, and Support CARES Line (800) 499-3008.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man dead, two others overdose in Cathedral City parking lot