Man dead in wake of deputy-involved shooting; wounds appear self-inflicted

Jun. 23—An area man apparently died from self-inflicted wounds after deputies confronted him for threatening his former girlfriend.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said that around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the south end of the county from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was outside her home, harassing her. The woman reported her aggressor was armed with a handgun and told her he would shoot law enforcement officers if she called for help.

Chennault said that when deputies arrived, the suspect began shooting at them. Two deputies returned fire, and the man fled the area on foot.

After additional deputies arrived, a search was made of the area, and the suspect was found dead, under the porch of a nearby residence in the area. Chennault said it appears the man's wounds were self-inflicted.

The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is being investigated by the OSBI.