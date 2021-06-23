Man dead in wake of deputy-involved shooting; wounds appear self-inflicted

Tahlequah Daily Press, Okla.
·1 min read

Jun. 23—An area man apparently died from self-inflicted wounds after deputies confronted him for threatening his former girlfriend.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said that around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the south end of the county from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was outside her home, harassing her. The woman reported her aggressor was armed with a handgun and told her he would shoot law enforcement officers if she called for help.

Chennault said that when deputies arrived, the suspect began shooting at them. Two deputies returned fire, and the man fled the area on foot.

After additional deputies arrived, a search was made of the area, and the suspect was found dead, under the porch of a nearby residence in the area. Chennault said it appears the man's wounds were self-inflicted.

The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is being investigated by the OSBI.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.By the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” one

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Investigation underway after shooting in Roseville

    Officers are investigating a shooting in Roseville on Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of Douglas Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect fled in a vehicle and is still outstanding, Roseville police said. He is described as 5o years old, bald and wearing a black hoodie. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Live updates: Maggie Murdaugh’s phone found on nearby road; Smith death investigation reopened

    Although Paul Murdaugh’s phone was found near his body, Maggie’s was not.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Alleged murderer of former Florida state senator’s son caught by U.S. marshals, police say

    The death of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell’s son was the result of a love triangle with a twist, according to state prosecutors: The woman who shot him was the jilted ex-girlfriend of a woman who spent the night in Jason Campbell’s bed.

  • North Carolina man found driving with girlfriend’s body in car, Tennessee cops say

    Police say the 19-year-old woman was a college student in North Carolina.

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher

  • Allison Mack Turned Over Audio Recording of Keith Raniere Detailing ‘Branding’ Ritual

    Allison Mack provided federal prosecutors with an audio tape that helped convict sex cult leader Keith Raniere in which Raniere and Mack have a chilling discussion about how to brand his “slaves,” prosecutors said in a memo on Monday. Mack, the former “Smallville” star, is due to be sentenced on June 30 for her role […]

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • 'No George Floyd': Czech police defend officers who knelt on neck of Roma man who later died

    A Roma man who died after being arrested by the police in the Czech Republic is being called the “Czech George Floyd” after video footage emerged of a police officer kneeling on his neck. The officer knelt on the man’s neck for several minutes while another held his feet during the arrest in the Czech town of Teplice. The man later died in an ambulance that was called to the scene. People were quick to draw comparisons to the case of George Floyd, a black man murdered by a white police officer i

  • Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Alleged Assault With a Deadly Weapon

    Jen Harley, who shares a daughter with Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in Las Vegas over the weekend for alleged misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault.

  • Ex-Cubs Star’s Lawsuit: Pastor Bilked My Charity, Slept With My Wife Amid Marriage Counseling

    Ezra Shaw/GettyOnetime Chicago Cubs baseball star Ben Zobrist is seeking millions in damages after accusing his former minister of having an affair with his wife and bilking his charity, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed in Nashville Circuit Court.Zobrist, the 2016 World Series MVP, filed a lawsuit in May seeking $6 million in punitive and compensatory damages against Byron Yawn, who served roughly two decades as a senior pastor and elder at a Nashville church that the couple attended. Yawn

  • What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

    Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband at a store. Apparently, this happens all the time. Why? ‘No matter what the charts show, people are still unemployed or fending off the creditors unleashed by the wreckage of their businesses.’ Photograph: LM Otero/AP Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced th