WETUMPKA ‒ A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka.

District Attorney CJ Robinson confirmed the shooting and said that the case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigations. It is typical to bring in an independent agency to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Wetumpka police officers answered a call of a man with a gun at the Marathon Gas Station about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The station is at the intersection of Alabama 14 and the Coosa River Parkway. Robinson said the man attempted to run from officers and then allegedly fired at officers, who then returned fire, striking him.

Robinson declined to release more specific information, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man dead in Wetumpka officer-involved shooting