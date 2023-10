MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to 300 Clower Road near Raines at 5:12 a.m. They found one man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Memphis murder map: Homicides in 2023

He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating but did not say whether they had a suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.