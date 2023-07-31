Man dead, wife injured in early morning Woonsocket shooting. What we know.

WOONSOCKET – A 52-year-old old man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and his wife was wounded from a gunshot early Monday morning in Woonsocket, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates.

The police were called to 765 Fairmont St. at 2:13 a.m. and are still there investigating the domestic incident, Oates said.

When police officers got there, they found the man dead and the woman bleeding heavily from a leg wound, Oates said. Police officers applied a tourniquet, and she was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she is in serious condition, he said.

At court: Court-appointed lawyers are a constitutional right. But in RI, fewer are taking the job.

Two family members, a 20-year-old male and a 3-year-old girl, were at the house and have been taken to police headquarters, Oates said.

The state Medical Examiner's Office has been called to the scene, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man dead, wife injured in Woonsocket shooting on July 31, 2023