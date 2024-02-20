Man dead, woman arrested after east side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead and a woman is in custody after what police called an apparent domestic dispute Monday afternoon.

Laquandra Williams, 44, of Columbus, is charged with murder for a shooting that left Jahaad T. Hughes, 21, dead.

Columbus police said officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 2800 block of Drew Heights Place at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found Hughes lying on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m.

Williams was arrested and taken to Columbus police headquarters before being taken to Fairfield County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Zimmer at 614-645-4192 or the department’s homicide unit at 614-645-4730.

