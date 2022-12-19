Man dead, woman charged after downtown Nashville stabbing

A man is dead and a woman is charged with criminal homicide in a stabbing downtown.

Ruby Dozier, 42, was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing near the intersection of Church Street and 4th Avenue North Sunday evening.

Metro Nashville police were called about 6 p.m. about a man bleeding from the chest. Shortly after the call to 911 about the man, Dozier called police to report she'd stabbed a man after he attempted to steal her phone, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the case.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment but died.

During an interview with police, Dozier allegedly told police the victim approached her while she sat at a bus stop and acted erratically. He told Dozier to give him her cell phone, she refused, but he snatched it from her hand, according to the affidavit.

Dozier told police she chased after him and while running he threw her phone to the ground breaking it and dropped his wallet, the affidavit says. She picked up both items and returned to the bus stop after stopping at a nearby hotel for help, according to the affidavit.

The victim returned to the bus stop and continued to act erratically, Dozier allegedly told police.

"That is when she pulled a folding knife from her left coat pocket, transitioned it to her right hand, and told the victim that he needed to leave," the affidavit says.

Dozier told police she then stabbed the man when he stepped toward her, according to the affidavit. She said she borrowed a security guard's phone to call police.

Detectives reviewed video footage which corroborated the majority of her recounting except the stabbing, according to court records.

"The victim stops and stands several feet to the left of the bus stop and does not appear to be interacting with Ms. Dozier at that time," the affidavit says. "Ms. Dozier is then seen taking several steps towards the victim as he is standing there. Ms. Dozier then lunged at the victim before he is seen doubling over and stumbling away."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Woman faces homicide charge after man killed in Nashville stabbing