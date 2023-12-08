Man dead, woman in critical condition following Dayton shooting

Dec. 7—A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured during a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. after a 911 caller said that they had been shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The caller said that they had been shot in the mouth.

When officers arrived they found two victims, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

"A Black male was pronounced as deceased on the scene and a 24-year-old Black female was removed to Miami Valley Hospital for medical treatment," he added. "The second victim is listed in critical condition."

Dayton Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can report tips anonymously by contacting Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

We are working to learn more and will continue update this story with any new information.