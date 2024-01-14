Man dead, woman detained after Cordova shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman has been detained after a shooting in Cordova Sunday, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 7600 block of Stringer Circle just before noon.

Police say a man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman has also reportedly been detained.

