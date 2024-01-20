Man dead, woman in hospital after crash in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Markham that left one man dead and a woman in hospital Saturday morning. (CBC - image credit)
One man is dead and two other people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Markham Saturday morning.

York Regional Police said they responded to reports of a collision on Yonge Street, south of Highway 407, around 10:20 a.m.

A man driving one vehicle was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said, where they were later pronounced dead.

A passenger of that same vehicle, a woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a man driving the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

No charges have been laid as of yet, with the investigation ongoing, police said. Roads in the area have been reopened.

