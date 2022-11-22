Man dead, woman hospitalized after early morning shooting near PBIA, sheriff's office says

WEST PALM BEACH — A man is dead and a woman sustained injuries in a shooting early Tuesday in a neighborhood near Palm Beach International Airport, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators did not identify the man who died at the home, on the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. They did find one person at the scene they intended to question.

Pahokee shooting: Man killed in Pahokee double shooting; second man survives

Real estate: Developers want to build new townhomes in West Palm Beach historic district

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

"It is believed all individuals are known to each other," the sheriff's office said.

They shooting took place just before 6:30 a.m. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

This is a breaking story. Check back with www.PalmBeachPost.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Shooting near Palm Beach Airport leaves one dead, one injured