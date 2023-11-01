Man dead, woman injured in Covington. Man arrested on murder charge

A man is dead and a woman is seriously wounded following a shooting in Latonia.

Officers from the Covington Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Church Street just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Patrick E. Sand, 51, of Covington, shot to death and a wounded woman.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police have not released her name or said how she was injured.

Police arrested Robert Hartman, 32, of Covington, on a murder charge. He is in custody at the Kenton County Detention Center.

People with information about this incident are asked to contact Detective Adkisson at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man dead, woman injured on Church Street, Covington. Man arrested