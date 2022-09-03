Man dead, woman injured after double shooting in Newport News
Two people were shot early Saturday morning in Newport News, according to police.
Police officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive at 2:30 a.m. and found two adults with gunshot wounds.
A woman with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries was transported to a local hospital, according to a press release from the department.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating. No suspect has been apprehended yet, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday morning.
This is a developing story.
