Man dead, woman injured in downtown Raleigh shooting, police say

A Monday night shooting near downtown Raleigh left one man dead and a woman injured, police say.

The shooting occurred just after 10:20 p.m. on East Edenton Street near North East Street, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found two adults, a man and a woman, who had been shot.

The man, whom police did not identify, did not survive, said Laura Hourigan, a spokeswoman for the department.

The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, she said.

The investigation is ongoing. Hourigan declined to comment on whether any suspects had been identified, or whether the shooting was random.

It’s the second killing in the city so far this year, after a 57-year-old man was stabbed to death on New Bern Avenue last week.

Police have asked those with information about the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.