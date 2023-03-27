LOXAHATCHEE GROVES — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting early Monday in Loxahatchee Groves, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators did not immediately identify either person and said the motive for the shooting was not known.

The shooting took place shortly before 6:30 a.m. at a home on the 15000 block of Forest Lane, off C Road and about 1 mile northwest of Palms West Hospital.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. The woman is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at a hospital, PBSO said.

Investigators said the shooting did not threaten public safety in the area.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Loxahatchee Groves