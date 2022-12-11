Man dead, woman injured following shooting in Frayser, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in Frayser.

Police said it happened in the 1800 Block of Dessa Drive at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived they saw two people with gunshot wounds, according to MPD.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

MPD said the suspect and victim are known to each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.









