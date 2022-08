A man is dead and a woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening following a double shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch in Norfolk.

The call for the shooting came in at 12:40 p.m.

Norfolk police is not looking for any suspects.

