Man dead, woman injured after gun violence Monday night, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man died and a woman was injured after gun violence Monday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Childers Cove at 7:37 p.m.

A woman said she had been shot in the 1800 block of Macaulay.

Officers found a male at that location who was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

The woman is in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

