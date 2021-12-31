Man dead, woman injured in Newport News shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in which one man was killed and a woman was injured Thursday night in Newport News.

Dispatchers received a call around 8:30 p.m. about gunshots fired in the 1200 block of 32nd Street, off Chestnut Avenue, according to a news release.

Officers found two victims — one man who was seriously injured, and one woman with injuries not considered life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Officials announced around 9:30 p.m. the man died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not identified the man, nor did they release information about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

