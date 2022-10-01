Man dead, woman injured in North Durham shooting

A double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon left a man dead and a woman seriously injured, according to the Durham Police Department.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Minnestatt Way in North Durham. According to a department press release, officers found no victims at the scene, but shortly after, a man and a woman arrived at a local hospital where the man died from his injuries.

The police did not name either victim, and said the matter “remains an active investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at 919-560-4440, ext. 29538, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

In late September, Durham officials agreed to enter a yearlong pilot program with the software company ShotSpotter to install acoustic sensors in the city that can detect gunshots. The program will be limited to 3 square miles in East and Southeast Durham where the city says a third of all gunshot injuries and deaths occur.

This does not include the North Durham neighborhood whether the reported fatal shooting took place Friday.