Man dead, woman injured after Saturday shooting and barricade at Severn home, police say

Anne Arundel County Police said a woman was shot by her former boyfriend on Saturday, prompting a barricade at a Severn home that ended when officers found the 59-year-old suspect dead.

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release. The 55-year-old woman, who was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, told officers that her former boyfriend had shot her and was still inside the residence, police said.

Police evacuated residents from neighboring homes and had control of the scene by around 11:15 a.m., according to spokesperson Marc Limansky.

Officers entered the residence shortly after 1 p.m. “after attempts to contact the suspect failed” and found the man, identified Monday as Severn resident Kenneth Saulsbury, dead, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Monday that Saulsbury died from a gunshot wound to his head and that his death was ruled a suicide.