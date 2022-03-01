Man dead, woman seriously injured in West Ocean View shooting

A man is dead and a woman seriously injured after a shooting Monday night in Norfolk’s West Ocean View neighborhood.

The shooting happened inside a home in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue, Norfolk police said. Police were called to the scene at 8:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities have not released further information. They’re asking anyone with information to submit a tip at http://p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

