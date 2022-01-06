Man dead, woman seriously injured in Norfolk domestic shooting

A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured Thursday after a shooting in Norfolk that police say is domestic-related.

Norfolk police were called to the shooting, in the 1500 block of Hibie Street in the Campostella area, shortly after 4 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com