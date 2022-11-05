LEE TWP. — A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 4:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, a woman called 911 saying she had been shot in the head by her ex-husband, according to the sheriff’s office. Arriving deputies found a 21-year-old man dead in the driveway of a residence near 104th Avenue and 56th Street south of Pullman. He had been shot several times.

The woman who had called was found alert, but she had been shot several times as well. She told police that after being shot in her home, she was able to escape to her vehicle to call 911.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was taken into custody. He has not been identified.

Deputies were initially looking for children who were supposed to be at the home, but they were found safe, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are continuing the investigation and don’t believe that there’s any further threats in that area,” Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen said.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Man dead, woman shot, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide