Man’s death in New Castle crash being investigated as suspicious, police say

A man’s death is being investigated as suspicious after a fiery car crash in New Castle Wednesday.

New Castle police said officers were called to the intersection of Cascade Street and Butler Avenue at 2:42 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a vehicle on fire that had crashed into a metal utility pole. Investigators found a man lying on the ground and a female passenger sitting on the ground with a fractured leg.

The man, who police identified as Lance Louis, 42, was pronounced dead at a hospital after attempts were made to revive him.

New Castle police said Louis’ death is classified as a suspicious death based on evidence gathered and injuries.

An autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

