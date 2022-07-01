Man’s death ruled a homicide when he dies from illness nearly two years after being shot, MPD says

A man died almost two years after he was shot at a Memphis convenience store and now his death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for suspects after a man was shot at the BP Gas Station in the 3100 Block of New Horn Lake Road on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

MPD was called to the convenience store at approximately 12:20 a.m. where they found the man had been shot in the chest.

Before the shooting, investigators said the man who was shot had argued with another man inside the business.

Police said that man left in a white Jeep Patriot with several people inside.

A short time later, the Jeep returned and shots were fired.

The man was critically injured and taken to Regional One Medical Center.

Almost two years later in January of this year, the man was readmitted to the hospital for an illness related to the shooting, according to police.

He died on February 16.

Earlier this month, the West Tennessee Forensic Center ruled that the man’s death was a homicide due to the injuries he received on April 12, 2020.

Investigators released photos of the people who were in the store the night of the argument, hoping someone will recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

