Man decapitates drinking buddy with ax, puts head in stove in New Mexico, feds say

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being accused of killing two people in 2021 in New Mexico, federal officials said.

Shilo Aaron Oldrock, a member of the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe, pleaded guilty to murder and voluntary manslaughter in regards to the deaths of two men, according to a Nov. 28 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

In January 2021, Oldrock was using methamphetamine and drinking with two men before one of the men got into a fight with the other, officials said. One of the men got injured, but instead of trying to help him, Oldrock decided to “finish off” the man, prosecutors said.

Oldrock is accused of hitting the man with a metal iron before burning his body in a barrel, officials said.

The man’s family reported him missing after they found his car, and he was added to the FBI’s List of Native Americans Verified as Missing Throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, prosecutors said.

Eight months later and “driven by paranoia,” Oldrock stabbed the other man he was drinking with 22 times, prosecutors said.

After stabbing him, he decapitated him with an ax and put his head inside a wood stove, prosecutors said.

Oldrock told investigators he killed both men outside the lines of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico, officials said.

“The investigation of Oldrock, and his 35-year sentence, stand as a testament to the collaboration and dedication of the FBI, Navajo Nation Criminal Investigators, and the United States Attorney’s Office to bring justice to victims of violent crimes in Indian County,” said Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office, in the release.

