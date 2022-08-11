Man’s decomposing corpse found in Brooklyn apartment next to canisters with biohazard labels

The decomposing body of a 75-year-old man was found in his Brooklyn apartment next to canisters with biohazard labels on them, police said Thursday.

The bizarre incident prompted a response from the FBI, the Health Department, the Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies.

Police got a call at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday requesting a wellness check because the man had not been heard from recently. Cops found him dead in a seated position in his home on 101st Ave. near Drew St. in the Cypress Hills section of East New York.

It is believed he had been dead for at least a week.

Authorities also found a building schematic inside the victim’s home.

It wasn’t clear if the cans contained any chemicals and police do not believe the victim is connected to any terror plot. The air quality in the building was deemed safe.

Authorities on Thursday will remove the canisters from the apartment to conduct further tests.

The city Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death. His name was not immediately released.